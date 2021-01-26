Elizabeth Hurley goes topless in the snow

Actress Elizabeth Hurley is heating things up in the snow with her new racy topless pictures on social media.



The 55-year-old actress has shared two photographs posing topless in the snow on her Instagram.



"How could I resist?" she captioned the images.



In the snapshots, the actress flaunts abs and cleavage as she posed in a snowy setting wearing nothing but a bikini bottom and an open furry coat. The star opted to keep her hair open, with subtle make-up.



Several fans showered the actress, praising her fit physique.



"I`ve been crushing on you since the 90`s when I was a teenager you`re still hot as f**k now I`m 37," one person wrote.



"Well I must say this is a pleasant and most welcome surprise opening Instagram," said another.



"You are not a human," said one user.



