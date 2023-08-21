Easy makeup swaps to make for the monsoon season

Heat and humidity often tend to hamper our hair and skin, making them difficult to manage. During monsoons, one thing that suffers the most is our makeup, and it becomes a task to keep it in place. While it may not be a good idea to go all out there with makeup, you can however make some product swaps in your routine. These tricks will keep your makeup in check without smudging it all over. Keep these handy tips in mind and rock this season.

• Bid adieu to heavy foundations during monsoon. Opt for a lightweight BB cream instead. BB creams offer a perfect blend of coverage and hydration, allowing your skin to breathe while providing a natural finish. This switch will prevent your makeup from feeling cakey or melting away due to excess moisture.

• Monsoon weather demands a change in your lipstick game. Replace traditional lipsticks with liquid formulations. Liquid lipsticks are smudge-proof and water-resistant, ensuring your pout remains vibrant even if you get caught in a sudden downpour. Their long-lasting formula will keep you looking great despite the rain's best efforts.

• Panda eyes from smudged eyeliner and mascara? Not anymore. Make the transition to waterproof eye makeup products. Waterproof mascara and eyeliner will save you from unexpected raindrops and prevent any accidental raccoon-eye mishaps. Enjoy stunning eye looks that won't budge, no matter how humid it gets.

• Heavy primers can feel suffocating when humidity levels soar. Swap your regular primer for a lightweight, oil-free option. A mattifying primer will create a smooth canvas for your makeup, control excess oil, and extend the wear of your products, ensuring your face remains fresh and shine-free throughout the day.

• Lock in your monsoon-friendly makeup with a reliable setting spray. A setting spray will help your makeup withstand the elements, ensuring it remains intact even in the face of rain and humidity. A quick spritz will grant you the confidence that your carefully crafted look will stay put.

Monsoon beauty doesn't have to be a constant struggle against the elements. These effortless makeup swaps can transform your routine into a rain-ready regimen, allowing you to step out with confidence no matter what the weather brings!

Lastly, remember that skincare is also crucial during monsoon season. Keep your skin well-hydrated with a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser and make sure to cleanse your face thoroughly to prevent clogged pores.

With these simple makeup swaps, enjoy a fresh and hassle-free makeup look even during rainy days.

(With inputs from Samar Ansari, Assistant Marketing Manager, Plum Makeup and Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President, Product Development, SUGAR Cosmetics)

