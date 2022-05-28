Easy at-home lip-plumping techniques for the perfect pout

The fear of committing to lip fillers keep most girls away from aestheticians. And, the idea of spending hundreds of dollars on beauty treatments might not be too appealing to many. However, don’t we all just want that eye-catching plumped-up look? Lucky for us, several experts have lip-plumping hacks and techniques that provide on-the-spot pout enhancement.

The youngest member of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner, made the plumped-up look famous way back in 2018. And, till today, it’s in trend. While the billionaire and makeup mogul used to overline her lips and get lip fillers for the fuller look, you can use these easy yet equally effective lip-plumping techniques and grab eyeballs.

Faking a lip job has never been easier. With a ton of expert-approved lip-plumping tips and hacks going viral, you can pick your favourite one and get the desired look.

Lip-plumping hacks

Suction cups and other devices Lip-plumping glosses and balms Lip enhancement scrubs Cinnamon and Vaseline hack Peppermint oil mask Makeup hacks

Suction cups and other devices

A new lip-plumping device go viral every month but suction cups and electronic plumpers have the best expert reviews.

Many different types of suction cups are available in the market but the silicone ones are the best. They are super easy to use but the effects don’t last more than a few hours. So, if you want an instant plump to click a few photos, opt for this hack.

Lip-plumping glosses and balms

These days several brands offer “filler in a bottle” that instantly makes your lips smoother, bigger and glossier. Several products that are actually cocktails of natural ingredients provide instant plump and adds volume to your lips. PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Lip Booster, Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper and Kissio Derol Lip Plumper are among the best lip-plumping glosses and balms in the market.

Lip enhancement scrubs

Other than balms and glosses, you can also find lip-plumping scrubs for your vanity. Before applying makeup, you can use the scrub for about 4 to 5 minutes and move to your beauty routine. If you do not have a plumping scrub at home, you can also use your toothbrush with some peppermint oil.

All you need to do is gently scrub your lip with the brush and peppermint oil and wash with cold water. It won’t just add a volume to your lips but will also remove dark spots and dead skin.

Cinnamon and Vaseline hack

Did you know that cinnamon power and oil give you an instant plump when used with Vaseline? Many use this hack for instant results.

Cinnamon increases the blood circulation in the lip area, making them appear bigger. When you mix it with Vaseline, you make a DIY lip-plumping balm that gives results in 10-15 mins.

Peppermint oil mask

Plastic surgeon Anthony Youn’s favourite hack only needs 3 ingredients. By adding a few drops of peppermint oil to coconut oil and cinnamon oil, you can make your own hydrating and plumping lip mask.

The doctor also suggests that you can add a few drops of peppermint oil in your lip gloss for similar results.

Makeup hacks

Several MUAs of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Beyoncé have shared their makeup hacks for the volumised look and feel. The most popular one has obviously been overlining the vermilion border. But, the latest hack called lip contouring can easily defeat other hacks.

For the best lip contour, take a liquid contour and apply it around your lips. Then follow it up with some foundation. Use highlighter where the light falls first and pick a dark lip shade.