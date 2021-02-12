Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'pic at 15' goes viral, people compare themselves with the star

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was on his way to becoming a WWE wrestler at the age of 15 and the internet approves. The former WWE star and one of Hollywood's biggest actors appeared on Tonight with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his show 'Young Rock' and gave many adorable moments.



Later, the host, Fallon, shared a picture of The Rock at 15 and himself at the same age and the Twitter got a new trend.



Im belly laughing .....😂

LOVE this.

One had a full mustache and was getting arrested multiple times, while the other had a respectable job as everyone’s favorite grocery boy at the local market...love ya man!! https://t.co/LqeIqLs6XW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 11, 2021 ×

The rock at 15 vs me at 15... pic.twitter.com/c8IJWCqJes — Jonathan Florez (@JonathanFlorez_) February 12, 2021 ×







During a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne Johnson’s mother stole the show as she entered the frame and played ukulele. It so happened that Jimmy Fallon asked Dwayne if his mother could play the music instrument to which the actor responded “Oh yes” and then called off-screen to his mother, "She's right here."

Dwayne’s mother, Ata, 72, appeared on the screen and played some music. She played a rendition of the Samoan song ‘Savalivali Means Go For a Walk’. Dwayne joined his mother in on the song.

NBC’s new sitcom, Young Rock, takes place during “three points of my life that were defining times,” the actor told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show. “When I was 10 years old living here in Hawaii; when I was 15 years old, after multiple arrests and doing a lot of things I shouldn’t have been doing; and then when I was 18 years old, when I started to get my life a little bit back on track.”

Young Rock premieres on February 16.