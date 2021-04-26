Dua Lipa sparkles in a metallic dress as she performs at Elton John's annual Oscar party

Dua Lipa was shining in a gorgeous outfit as she took the stage at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Pre-Party.

The 25-year-old sparkled in a figure-hugging metallic dress lavished in sequins and rhinestones with slivers of sheer fabric.

The sleeves were shredded into a fringe that matched the eccentric hemline of Dua's look.

Lipa completed the look with glass earrings and a giant diamond encrusted Fabergé ring with a green garnet

The New Rules songstress said she was deeply honoured to perform with the legend at his annual fundraiser.

In a statement ahead of the event, she said: 'It’s such an honour to be a part of one of the most iconic Oscar parties and I’m really proud to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation to help tackle the stigma that exists around HIV as we need to build a kinder and more accepting world together.

'And to share the stage with Elton John will be a dream come true!'

This year the A-list soiree invited people to join from the safety of their living rooms by offering $20 tickets to stream the affair online, with the proceeds benefitting the Elton John AIDS Foundation.