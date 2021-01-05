Dua Lipa opens up on striking a balance while sharing about her relationship with Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been seeing each other for some time now but the couple is not ready to share their relationship with the world.

The singer recently got herself a cover on the British Vogue for its February 2021 edition. In a conversation with the magazine, Dua Lipa said, "We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then ok that's fun. But at the same time, we're quite private."

Dua continued, "We'll only show you as much as we want you to see. It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions."

Dua Lipa, 25 and Anwar Hadid, 21 (younger sibling of supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid) share some snaps and videos showing affection towards one another on Instagram from time to time.

Dua Lipa’s full feature on Vogue will be available for digital download and on newsstands from January 8, 2021.

