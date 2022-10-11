Done with work from home? Working from pubs can become new normal for Britons

Away from office hullabaloo, work from home (WFH) became the new normal during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Employees across the globe were forced to stay at home to follow safety measures.

The circumstantial decision of WFH was imposed by many companies globally after Covid's first outbreak in late 2019, but it eventually became a comfort zone for many.

People also came up with terms like WFG (working from the garden), and WFC (working from the cafe).

Now, the world is maybe taking a step forward to now normalise working from pubs (WFP). Would you be interested in this concept? If yes, then read about Britons, who are rushing to sociable venues. Such places are apparently even facilitating such customers by offering deals.

ALSO READ | In an attempt to save California's coasts, scientists go in for the humble oyster

A report by Daily Mail stated that for some Britons, working from the pub is becoming the new working from home. Some chains have noticed this trend and many are offering deals from just £10 a day to attract remote workers amid the ongoing cost of living crisis in the country, which is expected to worsen this winter.

Due to the ongoing cost of living crisis with UK inflation around 10 per cent, pubs would want to attract customers to keep the business running as they face issues like soaring energy bills, and rising food and drink prices.

But Britons are less inclined to spend. Hence, to lure more customers, many chains have introduced working from the pub deals. This might benefit both sides as people in the UK are also trying to avoid rocketing home energy bills.

ALSO READ | How bad is red meat for you? Health risks get star ratings

WATCH | Gravitas: The Perils of Technology

The DM report also mentioned some examples, like Fuller's offer of lunch and a drink, starting from just £10 a day across its 380 pubs.

Also, a microbrewery pub chain Brewhouse and Kitchen is offering a 'workspace' option for £10 a day. The offer apparently includes WiFi, quiet spots, power sockets, unlimited hot and soft drinks, and printing.

As quoted, Luke McMillan, who runs flip-flop company Sea Sense from the Surrey pub told The Guardian: "I find working from the kitchen table soul-destroying. The pub is great for its laidback atmosphere, and the best bit is that you get to bond with other pub workers over a beer at the end of the day."

The UK government introduced an energy support package in September, that included some relief for businesses as the announcement said that businesses would get the "equivalent" support for bills to that which households have received. But some say that it will not be enough.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.