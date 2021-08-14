DJ Khaled reveals he & his family contracted COVID-19, recovered now

DJ Khaled and his family have fully recovered after contracting the coronavirus, he confirms.



The popular musician thanked everyone for ‘calls and prayers’ as he revealed he and his family have now recovered from Covid-19.



Taking to Instagram, Khaled said that he and his family are "all good" after recovering from the deadly virus. ''My family and I have recovered from COVID and we're all good now," the message read.

"God is the greatest! God love us and we love God!". Along with the statement, the artist included a series of photos and videos of himself and his family spending some quality playful time.



Khaled and wife Nicole Tuck shares two children, Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 1.



In the post's caption, he thanked the doctors and pleaded, “Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself."



''Thank you to DOCTORS, thank you Dovi thank you to my Queen thank you Rosa thank you to my WE THE BEST team my management ROC NATION and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery 🤲🏽 [sic]



''THANK YOU GOD ! 🤲🏽 GOD LOVE US ! WE LOVE GOD ! 🤲🏽 GOD IS THE GREATEST! 🤲🏽 WE THE BEST! LOVE AND BLESSINGS! 🤲🏽''

The pop star did not disclose when he and his family was diagnosed with COVID-19.