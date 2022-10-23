Diwali 2022: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind for the auspicious festival

The festival of lights, Diwali, is celebrated every year on the new moon day (amavasya) of Kartik month, as per the Hindu calendar. The auspicious festival is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and pomp in several parts of the world and it symbolises the victory of good over evil, joy over despair and light over darkness.

This year, it will be celebrated on October 24 (Monday) and the auspicious period for performing Lakshmi Puja would be from 6:53 PM to 8:16 PM during Pradosh Kaal.

On this day, Indian people across the world clean their houses and decorate them with rangolis, flowers and diyas to welcome Goddess Lakshmi to their abodes. Other than performing the Puja, people observe other rituals, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attires and meet their close friends and family.

According to Hindu scriptures, we must keep a few things in mind while celebrating Diwali. There's a list of dos and don'ts that one must remember on this special occasion. Scroll to read!

Dos

Deep clean your house and workplace

Decorate your abodes with lights, lamps, diyas, flowers, rangoli, and candles for prosperity

Keep a Manglik Kalash coated in unpeeled coconut on both sides of your entrance gate

Place the idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha on a red cloth at the place of worship at your home

Perform Diwali Puja during the Pradosh Kaal

Use turmeric, coriander and lotus seeds while offering prayers

Make donations and help those in need

Don'ts