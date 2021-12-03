Dirty 30: Charlie Puth poses in just his underwear on Instagram

Charlie Puth is so-hopelessly-hot!



The award-winning singer celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday in his underwear and posted the same on social media: rest assured, nothing was left for anyone to imagine.



In the picture, the 'See You Again' singer posed for a hot selfie against a wall wearing only a graphic t-shirt and grey briefs that completely showed off his package and the bulge as well.

“Good morning!! I’m 30!! Light Switch is coming!!” Puth captioned the picture, referring to the new song he’s been teasing his fans with for months.

Some fans requested Puth to drop the song like 'now' as gift, others couldn't talk about his, well, you know what.



“Light switch was the last thing on my mind with that pic,” one fan commented, while another said, “At this point, his OnlyFans gonna be out before light switch.”



“He’s packing,” one person said it out loud, while another joked, “It’s staring at me.”

We all know Charlie Puth loves sharing cheeky photos on Instagram.



Puth also asked his followers not to shame anyone for their bpodies as it is “not cool to body shame anyone” after he was vehemently criticised for his physical appearance in paparazzi pics that had surfaced earlier this year.



“Hey just a very quick reminder that it’s not cool to body shame anyone. Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is. Sorry I don’t have an 8 pack like damn…… (sics)," Puth tweeted at the time.



His fans supported him, saying, “Your body is perfect the way it is,” and “This is a real sexy body.”

