Dior to showcase at Mumbai's Gateway Of India, Frieda Pinto, Maise Williams part of guest list

Game Of Thrones star Maise Williams and US-based Indian actress Freida Pinto is in India for a special reason. The two actresses will be part of fashion giant Dior's grand show which will take place at Mumbai's Gateway Of India on March 30. Several prominent names from the fashion world are expected to attend the show.



Both Frieda and Maisie shared their excitement on social media about their India visit. Maise shared a video of her hotel room in Mumbai and seemed dazzled after seeing Indian decor.



Meanwhile, Frieda revealed she was back home after 3 years: "I`m coming back home to Mumbai after almost 3 years and I`m so excited that this trip is also going to be a meaningful one with Dior. When fashion brands use their platform to highlight the incredible contribution from other cultures and in this case my own, my Indian culture, it`s an association I cannot afford to not get behind," she said in a statement.

"This has already been an incredible year for India in the field of arts and sports and so it`s only fair we add fashion to the list too," the actress added.



Dior will showcase its pre-fall 2023 show against the historic backdrop.



A collaboration between Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Dior, and Mumbai-based non-profit Chanakya School of Craft, it’s the first time a European luxury mega-brand will host a standalone show in India.



Dior's current artistic director of women`s collections has collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to put together the luxury brand`s ready-to-wear collection fashion terminology, the Pre-fall fashion refers to small capsule collections released by designers just ahead of the fall fashion shows in February, and arriving in stores in early summer.



Pre-fall fashion is usually unveiled in a less formal, smaller-scale runway show to the primary Fall and Spring Fashion Week shows. Taking to Instagram, Maria thanked India for its warm welcome and sharing a picture with Karishma Swali of the CEO of Chanakya School Of Craft, Maria wrote "Last night's evening celebrated most excitingly and authentically one of the most important projects of my life that I have shared with @karishmaswali77 and @nehalshahv for more than thirty years. I feel at home in this country and I am truly moved by last night`s celebrations. Thank you again," she wrote.