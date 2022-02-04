Deepika Padukone's all-white ensemble gets a shout out from designer Victoria Beckham

Deepika Padukone has been setting some major fashion goals these days as she promotes her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan'. The actor has been turning heads for her chic outfits and getting a thumbs up from fashion police for each of her public outings.



Recently, Victoria Beckham gave the Bollywood star a shoutout for wearing a white ensemble from her label. Former spice girl and now designer Victoria Beckham shared images of Deepika's all-white look on her Instagram page on Thursday.



Victoria shared two pictures of Deepika, dressed in a white shirt and baggy trousers and captioned the post as, “Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks.” The Bollywood star wore the outfit from the designer's Pre Spring Summer collection.

On the website of the brand, the shirt is priced at £ 420 ( ₹42,692) while the trousers are listed for £ 580 ( ₹58,954).

Some of Deepika's fans shared their excitement on Victoria's post. A fan reacted, “Woaahhh VB and DP,” with fire icons. Another commented, “Deepika makes it look flawless!” One more said, "Love love love the look."



Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting 'Gehraiyaan' which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar, the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor.