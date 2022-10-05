Deepika Padukone attends Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week along with Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander

Indian film star Deepika Padukone was one of the prominent guests at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. On Tuesday, the iconic fashion brand presented its latest collection at the fashion world's most important event - the Paris Fashion Week. Deepika, who is the global brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, was seated in the front row dressed in a grey mini dress by the same brand.



French-Belgian designer Nicolas Ghesquière who serves as the director of the house of Louis Vuitton presented his ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection on Tuesday. The front row was full of A-listers including Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault, Ana de Armas, and Deepika Padukone.



Padukone looked stunning in a grey mini dress, bold makeup and chic accessories. She was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton bag in tan and wore black knee-high boots. She completed her look with swept-back wet hair.



Pictures and videos of the star were widely shared by her fans on social media soon after.

Deepika Padukone, Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault and Ana de Armas front row at the #LVSS23 fashion show for Paris Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/VDWbxSoiQm — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) October 4, 2022 ×

i cant believe Deepika Padukone gets to wake up every day and be deepika Padukone pic.twitter.com/GQBM0uAZzG — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) October 4, 2022 ×

Deepika Padukone : the woman who will always look good ✨ pic.twitter.com/vpahOrGqRo — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) October 4, 2022 ×

The actress was appointed as the fashion brand's ambassador earlier this year and wore many of the brand's outfits during her appearance at Cannes Film Festival as a jury member.



Deepika has also recently been appointed as the brand ambassador of the jewellery brand Cartier.