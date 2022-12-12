Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2022: Know the full schedule, activities and stopping details
Story highlights
Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2022 has already kicked off this year on November 25th from Bluewater, Kent. So far, the truck tour has been to 17 locations, and the tour will be stopping at East Leake village on December 12
Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2022 has already kicked off this year on November 25th from Bluewater, Kent. So far, the truck tour has been to 17 locations, and the tour will be stopping at East Leake village on December 12
Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2022 is around the corner as the official countdown starts for Christmas 2022. According to Coca-Cola company, the truck tour this year will be bigger and better than ever before. You will be greeted by the truck tour in a magical "winter market" environment with entertaining activities for everyone. The backdrop for this year's "winter market" will include holiday food huts serving up delectable seasonal flavours, an "elfie selfie" photo opportunity, and the opportunity to buy a customised Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Coca-Cola Original Taste. Throughout the tour, the truck's location and tour details will be timely updated by the Coca-Cola UK team, so you'll need to keep up to date to know if it will be stopping in your neighbourhood.
Coca-Cola Christmas Tour 2022 all stopping in 2022
So far, the Christmas Truck tour has been to all these locations across the UK. On 12th December, the truck tour will be stopping at East Leake.
- 25th November: Bluewater, Kent
- 26th- 27th November: Beckton
- 29th November: Glasgow, Scotland
- 1st December: London, Olympic Way, Wembley Park
- 2nd December: Manchester, ASDA Eastlands
- 3rd December: Bristol, Cribbs Causeway
- 3rd December: Bradford, Morrisons
- 4th December: Cardiff, St David's Centre
- 4th December: Leeds, ASDA Morley
- 5th December: Leeds, Morrisons Kirkstall
- 8th December: Wolverhampton, Market Square
- 8th December: Coventry, Brewers Fayre
- 9th December: Sheffield, Meadowhall
- 10th December: Leeds, White Rose Shopping Centre
- 10th December: Watford, Tesco
- 11th-12th December: Manchester, Trafford Centre
- 11th December: Baldock, Tesco
On 12th December, the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck tour will be stopping at East Leake village.
For more details about upcoming locations, click here to visit Coca-Cola UK’s official website.
What can you do at the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2022?
If the Coca-Cola truck passes through your neighbourhood, you'll receive a QR code that, when scanned, will let you enter a temporary winter market. Additionally, people will be able to purchase a Coke bottle that has been customised with their name or a message. Coca-Cola is partnering with FareShare this year to donate 100,000 meals as well.
5 major facts about the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2022
- In 1995, the Coca-Cola truck made its debut when most of what was shown on television was just special effects.
- Industrial Light and Magic, the same firm that produced the special effects for the Star Wars films, was responsible for the effects. There is a reason the truck looked so good in the advertisement.
- By 1998, over 100 countries had seen the giant red truck on their television screens thanks to the millions of people who tuned in to the Coca-Cola commercials over the holiday season.
- The Coca-Cola truck travels to more than 40 different destinations across the UK each year.
- 2015 saw the arrival of two trucks, one of which began its voyage in the South and the other in the North. The reason for this was that one truck could not tour all the cities by itself because it became so popular the previous year (in 2014).