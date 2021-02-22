Chrissy Teigen enjoys an outdoor tea party with her two children

Soon after sharing a vulnerable post for her unborn son who was lost in a miscarriage, Chrissy Teigen was seen spending time with her two children Luna and Miles.

The former model and cookbook writer shared images on her Instagram on Sunday, in a lovely cream floral off-the-shoulder gown.

One image was a Boomerang video showing her seated on the grass next to a small table with her son and daughter, as the trio enjoyed an outdoor party with confections and drinks. The happy, composed image of mother and children showed all three smiling, as Miles, two, reached for a cookie.

In the caption, Teigen wrote, "fellow parents, you know the stars that had to align to make this happen".





The other image saw her seated on a sofa outdoors with her head resting in one hand. The caption read, 'last day' along with a cry face emoji.





Chrissy tagged hairstylist Irinel De Leon, makeup artist Kristine Studden, and stylist Alana Van Deraa.

The lighthearted social media activity comes one day after a more somber occasion; what would have been the due date for Chrissy and John's third child Jack, who had been stillborn in September after she suffered significant bleeding.

Teigen honoured Jack by sharing a photo of her wearing a bracelet with his name on it, alongside two similar bracelets with the names of her daughter Luna Simone, and son Miles Theodore.