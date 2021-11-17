Chrissy Teigen angers fans over ‘Squid Game’ theme party: Why do rich people miss the point?

Seems like Chrissy Teigen is yet again in trouble.



The model recently hosted a 'Squid Game' party and fans of the show are calling it 'tone-deaf'.



She and her husband, singer John Legend, threw a theme-based party over the weekend which was inspired by Netflix's hit South Korean 'Squid Game'. It revolves around people in deep financial troubles risking their lives to complete dangerous challenges.

The couple's California home was transformed by a famous party planner and their fancy home looked like it was straight out of the show’s set.



The party had a maze staircase, bunk beds and piggy banks filled with cash. Teigen also posted pictures from the party with people wearing 'Squid Game' costumes.



“Where do I even begin!! what an absolutely epic night. my dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death," she wrote.

Celebrities like Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson attended the high-profile party.

However, fans of the show were far from impressed with what the couple had to offer, theme-wise.



“I’m sorry rich people are literally so tone-deaf. ‘Squid Game’ was literally about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they’d rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty and Chrissy Teigen is really reenacting it in her mansion," one user commented.



“Usually I’m a fan of Chrissy Teigen but there’s something super f–ked up and weird about spending the weekend cosplaying ‘Squid Game’ with your incredibly rich friends," wrote another fan.



“This is so beyond tone-deaf as a millionaire to invite your rich friends over and reenact ‘Squid Game,’ which is rooted in the violence of capitalism,” wrote a third person.



“Why do rich people always miss the whole entire point?” asked another.

Others dropped comments like “cringe" and criticized Teigen for her “complete lack of self-awareness.”

In the past, Teigen has faced backlash for bullying that resulted in her to leave social media completely.

Her take on wealth made news when she famously shared that she and her husband Legend were tricked into spending $13,000 on a bottle of Cabernet.



“Did you recover? Meanwhile people are out here drowning in debt, losing their homes, and can’t afford to see a doctor," one person tweeted at the time.