Chris Hemsworth showcases ripped body, boxing skill during training

Chris Hemsworth's rigorous exercise routines and toned physique have been well chronicled on his social media platforms.

On Sunday Chris Hemsworth was back at it again; this time he showed off his ripped body while showcasing his boxing skills. The 'Thor' from MCU was seen shirtless in a new Instagram video of himself pounding away at the boxing mitts with his trainer Luke Zocchi.

Dressed in just black shorts, the Australian native put on a flashy display of good power and speed as he through a flurry of punch combinations.

'Kickin the week off right with @zocobodypro @centrfit @82spaniard,' he wrote in the caption of the video shot inside a gym.





Hemsworth is currently shooting the upcoming Netflix science fiction film, 'Escape From Spiderhead', in Queensland, Australia.

A while back, the actor shared a photo of himself with co-star Miles Teller and director Joe Kosinski.

'Great to be back on set shooting our @Netflix film Escape from Spiderhead with director Joe Kosinski. #netflix #milesteller,' he wrote in the caption.





Fellow MCU actor, Chris Pratt was among the fans who have taken notice to Hemsworth's intense workout in recent weeks. He actually begged him to stop working out when he commented on a photo showing his muscles bulging as he lifted a massive tire.

'Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra-large donut, gosh it’s heavy @centrfit,' the Melbourne native joked.



'Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn't want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks,' Pratt quipped.