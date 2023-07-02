Celine cancels fashion show over French riots

French fashion house Celine has cancelled its menswear show in Paris this weekend due to ongoing riots sparked by the police killing of a teenager, designer Hedi Slimane said Saturday.

"A fashion show in Paris, while France and its capital are bereaved and bruised, seems... inconsiderate and totally misplaced," Slimane wrote in French on Instagram.

He said it was "a great disappointment" to cancel the show, due to take place in the French capital on Sunday, but that the "uncertain evolution of the very serious troubles" meant it was necessary for the security of his team and guests.

France has been hit by four nights of protests over the death of teenager Nahel M., shot dead by a policeman after refusing to stop his car.

Menswear week finished in Paris on June 25 but Slimane, one of the most influential designers in men's fashion, has lately chosen to present outside the official schedule.

The cancellation will raise questions for other fashion houses since Paris is set to host the haute couture week starting from Monday.

Several cultural events have been cancelled due to the riots, including two concerts at the Stade de France by one of the country's most popular singers, Mylene Farmer, and the last night of the Fnac Live festival in the capital.

President Emmanuel Macron also had to postpone a state visit to Germany.

With the haute couture week, due to start on Monday, there will be tense discussions among fashion labels in the coming hours.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE