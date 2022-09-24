Celebrity-approved cutout outfits that are too gorgeous to ignore

It's daring, it's gorgeous and it's the biggest trend of 2022! Cutout dresses are selling like hotcakes as more and more celebrities are flaunting them on red carpets, photoshoots, and runways. Taking cues from their favourite stars, ladies are hopping on the bandwagon and trying out this glamorous, penetrating, and party-oriented trend. If you, too, wish to rock a cutout dress on your next fashion outing, keep scrolling because we have an amazing celebrity style file for you!

Cutout dresses have made their appearance at the Grammys, Oscars, Met Galas, and several movie premieres too. And, you must have seen several fashionistas taking the risque route and opting for some stunning pieces.

Brands like Gucci, Burberry, Michael Kors, and Versace have come up with gorgeous collections to honour the trend. To help you choose a gorgeous piece for yourself, we have compiled a list of the best celebrity-approved cutout dresses. Take cues and curate a look that will leave everyone's jaws dropped.

Filmmaker and actress Olivia Wilde wore this white dress designed by Stella McCartney along with platform boots from Casadei in September this year. She was spotted in NYC in this gorgeous attire.

Jodie Turner-Smith recently wore this tangerine Gucci dress at the Kering Foundation's Caring For Women Dinner in New York City.

The 'Anne Boleyn' actress once again nailed the cutout trend in this Harbison white dress. She wore the gorgeous piece at the 79th Venice Film Festival in Italy this September.

Model Nieves Alvarez stunned in this vibrant blue Alberta Ferretti cutout dress at the 79th Venice Film Festival in Italy this year. She paired it with bright pink boots.

Actress Alison Brie stepped out in a polka dot cutout dress in August this year and made heads turn on the NYC street.

Tips to comfortably carry a cutout dress: