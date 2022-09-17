'Riverdale' star Camila Mendes' best red carpet looks so far

Sep 17, 2022

American actress Camila Mendes, who played the iconic role of Veronica in 'Riverdale', has always managed to shine on the red carpet with her sultry and gorgeous looks. She is considered a pro at acing multiple fashion trends, at the same time, without looking too busy or clownish. When it comes to bringing her best fashion foot forward, she never leaves a stone unturned. Probably that's the reason why so many fashionistas look up to her for style cues. 

Here're some of her best red carpet looks, so far!

'Do Revenge' premiere red carpet

The 'Riverdale' star donned an olive green Versace co-ord set that featured a sheer corset, opera gloves, and ultra low-rise skirt. She kept her styling relatively simple with half-up, half-down hair and dark, heavily lined lips. She accessorized with statement earrings and gold sandals.

2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Camila opted for a daring look for the 2018 MTV awards. Her black dress featured a bodice with sheer black lace panels and a skirt painted with birds. She wore her hair half-up and accentuated her face with some simple long, dangling silver earrings.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

On the red carpet of Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mendes wore this beautiful silver dress that was covered with glitter. She paired it with a matching necklace.

Oscars afterparty 2020

At 2020 Vanity Fair's annual Oscars afterparty, the actress wore a dramatic dress from Moschino's Spring 2020 collection, which was inspired by Pablo Picasso.

Met Gala 2022

Looking every bit gorgeous, Mendes reached the Met Gala 2022 red carpet in this gold dress. She attended the event alongside designer Alexandre Mattiussi, whose AMI label created her golden goddess look. 

