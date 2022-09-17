'Riverdale' star Camila Mendes' best red carpet looks so far

American actress Camila Mendes, who played the iconic role of Veronica in 'Riverdale', has always managed to shine on the red carpet with her sultry and gorgeous looks. She is considered a pro at acing multiple fashion trends, at the same time, without looking too busy or clownish. When it comes to bringing her best fashion foot forward, she never leaves a stone unturned. Probably that's the reason why so many fashionistas look up to her for style cues.

Here're some of her best red carpet looks, so far!