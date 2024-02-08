Celebrating 55 years of JNU: Why its architectural plan is relevant even today

Designed to give an experience into the architecture of one of the most coveted central universities of India, CP Kukreja Foundation for Design Excellence showcased their first exhibition at the recently concluded India Art Fair 2024. Their project was called "The Masterplan" as they commemorated fifty years of the university, which was the monumental first commission of famous Indian architect CP Kukreja.

The exhibition was divided into four chapters, where we witnessed the intersections between architecture, climate, nation building and engage with narratives that have shaped the education system of India vis-a-vis the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Often clouded with negative conversations around the university, the ideology it promotes and the students politics, this was an effort on part of the CP Kukreja Foundation for Design Excellence and curator Vishal Dar to celebrate the architecture of the prominent area.

We got talking to Arunima Kukreja, Director CP Kukreja Foundation who told us about the vision behind their exhibit, what they hoped to achieve with this and why JNU’s architecture is a relevant model for future buildings.

WION: What was the thought behind this installation?

Answer: The thought was to share the story of the making of JNU which is considered a defining moment in modern Indian architecture, but very little is known about its making. Not only was it one of the largest and most significant projects of its time but the fact that a young 31-year-old Architect CP Kukreja won a National Design Competition and went to create this university is worth a mention.

WION: What did you hope to achieve with this?

Answer: It showcases how almost half a century ago the design approach of the architect of creating a climate responsive architecture was way ahead of its time and offers many lessons to what we are trying to achieve today and calling environment friendly green buildings.

WION: What was the response like at your exhibit?

Answer: The response has been unprecedented and demonstrates the desire of people to look at climate responsiveness and culturally relevant design solutions. People are amazed to see such a unique approach to modern architecture which is not aimed at aping the west, rather celebrates the Indian vernacular in a modern, contemporary way.

WION: With more focus on using sustainable materials and using a design language that is eco-friendly, where does JNU fit in?

Answer: JNU has in many ways been the precursor of sustainability in design and is a project which half a century ago already successfully imbibed eco-friendly materials and design strategies which are coming into design discourse today.