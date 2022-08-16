Cardi B swears by homemade onion hair wash for healthy tresses

American rapper Cardi B took to social media on Saturday and shared her tried-and-tested hack for shiny hair with her fans. The diva revealed that she uses a homemade onion hair wash to get an instant shine. While sharing before-and-after photos of her hair, Cardi B penned a short note revealing her biggest hair hack which undoubtedly deserves a spot in your hack book.

Since onion juice has sulphur, it is said to prevent thinning and breakage of hair. Homemade onion hair mask or wash mildly nourishes hair follicles, which allows regeneration of healthy hair. So, if you are dealing with excess hair fall or breakage, just like Cardi B, we recommend that you use onion juice or onion oil regularly.

"My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair. I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy. Its odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair (sic)," Cardi wrote in her post.

Take a look!

If you, too, want to try this hack at home for shiny and healthy hair, use our beauty guide.

First, take 500 ml of water in a boiling pan and add some chopped onions to it. Bring the water to boil and place the stove on medium. Leave it for 15 minutes.

Once the boiled onion water reaches room temperature, pour it on your hair and leave for 10 mins. Massage your scalp gently before rinsing your hair with clean cold water.

If you are looking for an overnight hair mask made of onions, check out the tutorial for our DIY onion mask below.

Steps to make onion juice, olive oil and honey hair mask