Cannes 2023: Indian actress Mrunal Thakur's risque cut-out gown has left the internet divided

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, who played the female lead in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, has finally made her Cannes red carpet debut. And, it's nothing less than breathtaking! Before making an appearance at the film festival, the actress flaunted several custom-curated looks in the city of France and left no stone unturned to establish that she is a true blue fashionista.

Walking the red carpet at Cannes for one final time, the actress made heads turn in a custom-made Falguni and Shane Peacock gown on Thursday. The ensemble featured unconventionally beautiful cutouts and silhouettes. The look was inspired to give a red carpet gown a modern twist, with an edge to serve the maximum glamour perfectly suited for an international red carpet.

To complete the look, she opted for Christian Louboutin heels and diamond-studded earrings from Vandals' World and rings by Mahesh Notandass Jewellery.

While sharing pictures from the red carpet, the actress penned, "A night to remember." Check it out below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur) Netizens had mixed reactions to Mrunal's Cannes red carpet debut look. While some loved the risque attire, a few felt it was underwhelming for the international event. Reacting to the photos, a netizen wrote, "The queen slayed and how!" Another commented, "The gown isn't serving glamour for me. Could have done better." And, a third comment read, "Is she attending Cannes or a wedding? Quite underwhelming."

Mrunal attended the premiere of Black Flies during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals. Other than Mrunal, Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut this year. According to reports, Anushka Sharma will also attend Cannes this year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta have already served gorgeous looks at Cannes.

On the movie front, the actress will be next seen in Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, and Aankh Micholi among others.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE