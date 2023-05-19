Famous Japanese actor unconscious, both parents found dead at home

Japan’s famous actor Ennosuke Ichikawa was found collapsed inside a closet of his house by his agent and both parents dead, according to local media. It was reported that the Kabuki actor was slipping in and out of consciousness as he was found by his agent. A suicide note was also found in his Tokyo house.

When his parents were found, they were unconscious but by the time they reached a hospital facility, they were confirmed dead. Police while investigating have found what appears to be a suicide note written by Ichikawa inside the house. His parents were found without physical injuries lying face up in the living room on the second floor. The three lived together in that house.

Who is Ennosuke Ichikawa?

The Japanese actor made his Kabuki debut in 1980 and went on to become one of the country's most famous performers. He also featured in TV shows and films while continuing to perform in the traditional theatre. He acted in and produced a Super Kabuki piece based on the popular Japanese manga One Piece. He performed Kabuki in London, Amsterdam, and at the Paris Opera House, and was nominated for a Laurence Olivier award for dance performance, according to his official website.