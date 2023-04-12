Can mental stress cause vision problems? Medical expert answers | Stress Awareness Month 2023

Although stress and depression are well-documented health concerns, one crucial aspect related to these has not received widespread scholarly attention, which is the effect of stress and depression on individuals’ eyesight.

In a 2018 study, Bernhard A. Sabel and others observed that while stress and depression can arise from prolonged vision impairment, due to increased secretion of the stress hormones, stress can cause imbalances in the sympathetic nervous system and vascular dysregulation, ultimately leading to vision impairment.

Thus, a vicious cycle exists between mental stress and vision impairment, one that warrants further examination, especially in the Indian context, given the rising stress levels and large-scale prevalence of vision problems among Indians.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Jogin Desai, CEO & Founder of Eyestem, shared that prolonged stress can lead to diseases such as glaucoma, optic neuropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration.

During periods of stress, the brain, in response, increases the circulation of stress hormones in the vascular system. By influencing the vascular tone in and around the optic nerve, stress hormones can impair vascular autoregulation.

This way, stress can lead to glaucoma, but, importantly, it should not be recognised as a major cause of it, as not everyone suffering from stress ends up suffering from glaucoma.

Other factors such as genetic susceptibility and propensity to stress, sensitivity to stress, and a weaker stress resilience system may contribute to the pathology of the visual system. Certain studies attest to this relationship.

For example, SA Lim and others found an association between vision impairment and psychosocial problems, reporting that 36% of 140 adults and children with vision impairment reported concomitant psychosocial problems.

ES Avetisov and others found that following the 1988 earthquake in Armenia, 30% of the 762 residents they surveyed developed pseudo-myopia. These residents had never complained of vision problems before. As an imbalanced autonomic nervous system function, parasympathetic activation as it appeared in this case, is believed to cause pseudo-myopia, and psychogenic stress was concluded as the cause.

Additionally, R Casten and others found that patients with age-related macular degeneration suffer from higher stress.

Other vision problems may follow from stress. To facilitate threat detection and preparedness, the brain releases greater amounts of adrenaline, which makes pupils dilate. Increased levels of the stress hormone adrenaline may result in dilated pupils for a prolonged duration and greater sensitivity to light.

Again for threat preparedness, stress leads to a narrowed field of vision and reduced blink rate, which can lead to tunnel vision and dry and strained eyes, respectively. Moreover, if blood oxygen levels in the eye decrease excessively due to increased levels of adrenaline, the eye’s blood cells may suffer potential cell damage and eventual death.

Continued stress can trigger inflammation in people with autoimmune disorders such as lupus, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and Crohn’s disease and, thereby, cause vision problems.

Chronic stress strains the body and its systems, causing chronic and continued eye muscle tension, twitching, strain, photophobia, tunnel vision, blurry vision, and dry or wet eyes, depending on the body’s response to stressful situations.

In conclusion, he says, "Interestingly, as indicated by Professor Sabel and others in their 2018 article, ancient Indian physician Sushruta was among the initial proponents of the relationship between mental health and vision. Of the 18 causes of vision loss he identified, six were related to mental distress: improper sleeping, continuous weeping, rage, sorrow, stress suffering, and suppression of tears. Indian Ayurveda’s age-old grasp of this relationship, therefore, should also prompt a reappraisal among Indian medics of the diagnosis and treatment of eye care. Along with pathophysiology, the focus should be placed on psychosomatic ophthalmology. This will, eventually, lead to improved and more holistic care."

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only. Always consult your doctor or a professional healthcare provider if you have any specific questions about any medical matter.

