Britney Spears opens up about her struggles with incurable nerve damage: 'It stings and it's scary'

On Monday, Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle to talk about a health issue she has been struggling with. In a long note, the singer revealed that she is suffering from incurable nerve damage that often causes the right side of her body to go numb. With the note, she shared a dance video and explained why and how dancing helps in reducing pain.

"I’m dancing in time now Victoria… yes … nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain… your brain literally shuts down … blah blah blah old story… in that place I didn’t breathe when I was there … nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb. I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb … nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head… it stings and it’s scary (sic)," she wrote.

Speaking further about her health condition, she said, "The last 3 years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state … I couldn’t face it. It was like it was too scary to be here … although my Instagram has been not up to par to most … hey hey hey it gave me existence and got me here … it’s funny though when I dance I don’t feel the pain… it’s like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don’t move like I use to … I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength. (sic)"

Revealing how she dealt with the condition and how she overcame it, Britney said, "By the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck… my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly… I’ve done a good job trying to pull it off. Either way I’m getting a lot better, I can breathe … I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now … either way, I’m breathing now and I can dance in time, Victoria … I send all my love to every single one of you … this is me this morning … I’m gonna vacuum now !!! (sic)"

Other than numbness and experiencing a tingling sensation in hands and feet, other warning signs of nerve damage are muscle weakness, sharp pain, and experiencing a buzzing sensation.

Meanwhile, Britney recently grabbed headlines for apologising to Alexa Nikolas for yelling at her on the set of 'Zoey 101' many years ago. On Twitter, the singer wrote, "Although I have apologized to you personally just by ‘instinct’ my heart at the time didn’t know how incredibly good my family was with the ACTING LANGUAGE!!!"