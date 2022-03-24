Britain's Queen Elizabeth II gets featured on Vogue cover

British monarch Queen Elizabeth II just turned cover girl for Vogue! Well, the fashion magazine's UK edition featured a younger portrait of the Queen on their April issue to mark the platinum jubilee of her reign.



The image has a younger Queen Elizabeth gazing deeply at the camera, wearing the crown.



The Queen, according to the magazine, has had a long-standing relationship with Vogue. Vogue has over the years followed the British monarch and covered all important life events of the Queen and her family members.

"Princess Elizabeth first appeared in Vogue in 1927, just a year old, at her mother’s knee. Ever since, Vogue has measured out its life in tune with hers: the magazine has seen four monarchs, crowned and uncrowned; three coronations; the funerals of two reigning Kings; one abdication; one royal investiture; many royal marriages; and a jewel box of jubilees – silver, ruby, gold, diamond, sapphire and, now, platinum. Today, no one under 70 years of age can recall another reign," writes Robin Muir in a long profile on the queen.



She is the first monarch in the history of Britain to have celebrated the platinum jubilee of her reign.