Brad Pitt unveils first look of his genderless skincare line Le Domaine

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has officially stepped into the world of skincare and beauty with his new genderless product line Le Domaine. His brand, co-founded with organic wine growers the Perrin family, focuses on formulas that help with the anti-ageing process.

The brand is all about green beauty and it features upcycled packaging materials, refillable products, and formulas that are between 96% and 99% of natural origin. The vegan-friendly products also exclude ingredients "that are subject of controversy regarding the environment," according to the official website of Le Domaine.

The products will range between $80 and $385 and they will feature two exclusive, patented active ingredients, i.e. GSM10 and ProGR3. The first launch of the line will have a serum, facial cream, fluid cream and cleansing emulsion.

It is being reported that the idea for the skincare range came from the Château Miraval winery, which is currently at the centre of a legal battle between the actor and his former wife Angelina Jolie.

While speaking to Vogue Magazine, Pitt said, "I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch, but if I hadn’t seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn’t have bothered."

He further added, "This last year we have been testing Le Domaine and I was really surprised by the results, and that for me, made it worth going forward."

Other than Brad Pitt, Harry Styles, Hailey Bieber, Karamo Brown and Rihanna own skincare brands with amazing and effective products.