Blake Lively’s sparkly gown exudes princess-y vibe; see pics inside

For the New York City premiere of Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming film, ‘Free Guy’, his actress-fashionista wife Blake lively turned up wearing a sparkly Prabal Gurung gown in bubblegum pink.



The ‘Gossip Girl’ star wore a multi-cutouts attire with silver piping and completed the look with diamond studs and Christian Louboutin heels.



As for Reynolds, he acted as the perfect arm candy to his glamourous wife and wore a beige suit with a checkered button-down and a pair of dad glasses.



This also happens to be their first red carpet appearance since the Covid-19-induced restrictions were imposed over a year ago.



