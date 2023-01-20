Best pet-friendly travel destinations you must visit with your furry friends

As a travel enthusiast, your first passion would undoubtedly be to explore new places. But the pain of staying away from your pets can discourage you to book those dreamy trips. However, there's a way to keep your pets close as you enjoy the picturesque view of the mountains or have a fun day out at the beach. Wondering how? Well, you can book a trip to one of the most pet-friendly tourist destinations listed below. Earlier, travelling with pets was a huge challenge, but today, vacationing with your fur balls has become much more feasible and easy, all thanks to pet-friendly destinations and hotels.

WION has compiled a list of five pet-friendly destinations where you can travel with your pets this year. Take a look!

Finland

You can visit Finland's vibrant capital Helsinki with your pet along with Finnish Lakeland and Kvarken Archipelago for the best travel experience. You can step out for a camping adventure or visit a lighthouse on an isolated island to enjoy the picturesque view of the sea.

Berlin

Germany has plenty of pet-friendly hotels, shops, restaurants and parks. While vacationing in the region, you must visit one of the many dog-friendly beaches on the Baltic coast and walk along the Upper Palatinate and Bavarian Forest on the Goldsteig Trail.

St Croix, US Virgin Islands, Caribbean

If you are longing for turquoise water and pristine beaches, consider taking a cruise on The Queen Mary 2 to US Virgin Islands. You will find comfortable accommodation for both yourself and your fur baby in this luxury liner. You can stop at St. Croix and look for establishments that happily welcome leashed dogs. Enjoy a sunset walk along the pristine beaches with your pet and make unforgettable memories that you can cherish for life.

