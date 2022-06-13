Best makeup looks of Pride Month 2022

The whole month of June is Pride Month! Are you celebrating queer culture through your outfits, nail designs and makeup? If not, check out our beauty guide and take makeup cues from proud LGBTQ+ MUAs.

Pride Month gives you an opportunity to celebrate individuality and appreciate what makes everyone different, so what better way than makeup to participate in the month-long festivities.

Since makeup allows you to make bold statements in an intensely intoxicating way, artists are coming up with looks that are louder, prouder and positively blinding this month.

Here're some viral LGBTQ Pride Month makeup looks of 2022:

Here're some more gorgeous Pride makeup looks from the last decade!

Across the world, June is celebrated as Pride Month to advocate the LGBTQIA community's right to live an equal and dignified life.

The history of Pride dates back to June 1969. Back then the police raided the Stonewall inn, a gay club in Manhattan, NYC and people were harassed during the raids.

Seeing frequent raids on bars that served the queer community and distressed with the constant harassment by the officials, members of the community decided to fight back on the night of 28th June. This led to an uprising and more than 500 people marched the streets to protest against the discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ people. The movement was mainly led by drag queens and transgenders.

