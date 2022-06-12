Beauty and lifestyle hacks you ought to learn from the Royals

While most people take fashion inspiration and cues from the Royals, others look at them for some lifestyle hacks. And, the Queen, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, along with other royals have happily shared their wit with the world over the years.

From the queen’s jewelry cleaner hack to Meghan Markle’s tip for reducing fly-aways, here are some of the many hacks Royals have up their sleeves.

Beauty and lifestyle hacks by Royals

Pick bright colors to stand out

Queen Elizabeth is mostly seen donning bright colors in public events. Her royal outfits are usually made of beautiful pink, yellow, green, and blue-colored fabrics. During her usual royal outings, the Royal designers give her vibrant clothes so that she can stand out in a huge crowd.

“She needs to stand out for people to be able to say, ‘I saw the queen,’” Sophie, Countess of Wessex explained in the documentary The Queen at 90.

Jewelry cleaning hack

Queen Elizabeth's staff also have a few tricks up their sleeves. Since the Majesty has a lot of diamonds, people at the palace have come up with a hack to keep her jewels shiny and new.

Her dresser and personal secretary released snippets of her memoir, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, it was mentioned that a combination of gin and water is used to keep the queen’s gems gleaming.

Yoga for jet lags

Meghan Markel relies on early-morning yoga sessions to fight her jet lag. The Duchess of Sussex had revealed the same to a royal well-wisher on a trip to Australia for her Oceania tour with Prince Harry.

Toothbrush hack for fly-aways

Markle ditched her messy buns for sleek updos after she became a duchess. Now, she keeps a toothbrush handy to smooth out her fly-aways while hairstyling. In 2014, she told Birchbox, “For my fly-aways, I spray hairspray on a small boar bristle toothbrush (a regular toothbrush also works great!) to lightly brush them down or smooth the hairline. This is especially good for a sleek bun when I am off-camera.”

Tea tree oil is a multitasker

According to Markel, tea tree oil is a multitasker and she calls it her "little cure-all". In an interview with Allure, she shared, "It's not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it's my little cure-all. It's inexpensive, it's small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time."

Makeup removal trick

According to reports, Kate Middleton uses a face flannel to clean her makeup after a long day. Her wedding day makeup artist Arabella Preston also mentioned once that it's the best way to remove makeup and dirt from your skin as it acts as a gentle exfoliator.