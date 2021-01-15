Batman #1 comic sold for a record sum of this amount

Some news from the comic books’ world as a near mint issue of Batman #1 has just sold for a record sum of just over $2.2 million. With this, it set the record for being the most expensive Batman comic sold ever.

The final price was $2,220,000, which included the buyer's premium fee.

Published in 1940, the comic was sold as part of Heritage Auctions comics and comic art events.

Comic books fans would know that it wasn’t the first time however when Dark Knight was mentioned as that would be Detective Comics #27 which came a year earlier than Batman #1. However, this comic book features the first appearance of Batman’s iconic villain The Joker and part-time villainess Catwoman.

The sale bests the previous watermark of $1.5 million for a Detective Comics #27 that sold in November.

Interestingly, the comic had been in the hands of one collector, Billy T. Gates, for more than 40 years. Gates bought the comic in 1979 from a comic shop in Houston, Texas for $3,000 -- a large amount for a comic at a time when serious collecting was still in its nascent stages. ($3,000 equates to around $11,000 if adjusted for inflation.) Gates died in 2019, bequeathing his collection to his son.

The comic now joins the ultra elite $2 million club.