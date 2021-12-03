Ashley Graham, plus-size supermodel, poses nude to flaunt her pregnancy marks

Ashley Graham is breaking the stereotypical notion of beauty, one nude photo at a time.



On Thursday, a heavily pregnant Ashley Graham compared her protruding belly to the “tree of life” in a new nude Instagram photo that has now gone viral.



The supermodel is gearing up for the birth of her twin boys with husband Justin Ervin.



“Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life,” Graham captioned the post. In the photo she can be seen standing with her hand over her breasts, with not a piece of garment on her body other than a gold ring and matching hoop earrings.

Back in August, Graham shared nude photos of herself standing with her hand draped across her bosom.



“uh oh she’s naked again,” she had captioned the photo.



In November, Ashley Graham also posted a video of her growing baby bump, writing, “heart is full this fall.”



Graham and her cinematographer husband, who are parents to one-year-old son Isaac, first announced they were expecting their second child in July.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us," Graham wrote in an Instagram post.



In September of this year, Graham revealed that they’re expecting twins with a video from their sonogram appointment.



“You’re joking me,” Ervin could be heard saying in the background, while Graham laughed and exclaimed, “Are you serious? We’re going to have three boys.”



The couple got married in August 2010.

