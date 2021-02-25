As Joe Biden follows then unfollows Chrissy Teigen; check out the Twitter exchange that led to this

Chrissy Teigen as we all know is a darling of the internet. Model-TV star-published cookbook author recently trended as she asked for US President Joe Biden to unfollow her after he followed her on his inauguration day following her request to do the same.

It all started when she was blocked by the POTUS account as she had a verbal duel with then-president Donald Trump. When Joe Biden was sworn in as the new President of the US, she requested him to follow her as she had been blocked for nine years during the presidency of Trump. Joe Biden accepted her request and followed her among. She was among the 12 people that current president follows (well, not anymore).

This week, almost a month after the follow, Chrissy Teigen tweeted to Joe Biden and requested to be unfollowed. She tweeted: “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!”

Joe Biden obliged and unfollowed her.

Chrissy then shared a screenshot of Joe Biden unfollowing her and wrote: “a breakup story 😭 need some Ben and Jerry’s.”

Soon after the unfollow from POTUS account, Chrissy tweeted this: “bitch fuck shit suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!” and then this: “Has anyone tried the Popeyes fried Cajun fish sandwich???? I need.”

Looks like Chrissy Teigen is back to being herself. We love you Chrissy!