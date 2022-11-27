Artist threatens to sue Cardi B for her butt-baring Simpsons Halloween costume

Italian artist aleXsandro Palombo, who is known for transforming 'The Simpsons' in his art, recently vowed to take legal action against Cardi B for recreating his work for Halloween. He claimed that the 'WAP' rapper was never authorised to use or recreate his art for her October 31 Instagram post, in which she is dressed as Marge Simpson in a cutout outfit that exposed her butt cleavage.

Palombo's claims come days after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, did not mention the contemporary pop artist in her post but used a picture of his art. However, she did mention French designer Thierry Mugler, the designer whose dress inspired Palombo's work.

In an Instagram post, Palombo wrote that he contacted Cardi B but he did not receive a reply. "We wrote to Mrs Cardi B and collaborators how come that they never contacted us for authorisation to use the artwork and didn't mentioned or credit the artist, violating Meta policy about intellectual property rights. Still no answer (sic)," he wrote.

Palombo added, "The original artwork with Marge Simpson wearing a Thierry Mugler dress that Cardi B published without credits, is a creation of artist aleXsandro Palombo and is part of the 'Marge Simpson Style Icon' series that the Italian artist created in 2013, with the intention of transforming Marge in a style icon; a work of reflection on women's emancipation and gender equality through the most iconic moments of the last 100 years in fashion costume. (sic)"

The post further read, "Cardi B and her collaborators have used my artwork without any authorization, debasing its original meaning and only to amplify their image with a clear commercial purpose that has nothing to do with that path of social awareness that has always characterized my works.

(Extra)ordinary people are welcome to use my artworks images for personal and non-commercial purposes.

To everyone else: STOP STEALING TO ARTISTS. (sic)"

Claudio Volpi, a lawyer working with Palombo, told Artnet News that Cardi B was sent a formal notice, which stated that if she or her team does not follow through with the demands, they may proceed with legal action.

