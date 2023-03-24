Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launch new non-profit initiative SeVVA

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have recently launched a new non-profit initiative called SeVVA. On Wednesday, they announced the merger of their respective foundations and launched the new non-profit charity. The couple often grab headlines for their philanthropic work and social activism, and with SeVVA, they have taken their commitment to a new level.

In a joint statement, the Bollywood actress and Indian cricketer revealed that the new initiative will help people in need and is not confined to any particular cause.

"In the words of Kahlil Gibran, 'For in truth it is life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness'. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible," the statement read.

As Kahlil Gibran said, ‘You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give’.



‘For in truth it is life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness'. pic.twitter.com/H3hRLIpCii — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 23, 2023

"SeVVA's work won't be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today," the star couple added.

In addition to their work with SeVVA, Anushka and Virat have also been involved in other social causes and initiatives. The two raised approximately Rs 110 million for the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Maharashtra during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple themselves donated Rs 20 million to the good cause.

The 34-year-old cricketer will continue to provide scholarships in sports and also sponsor athletes. While the actress will continue to be involved with animal welfare as she has over the years.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE