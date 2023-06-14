Anusha Dandekar is recovering from surgery post ovarian lumps removal; what are they and how to treat?

Former VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar is recovering post-surgery. She recently underwent surgery to remove ovarian lumps. The actor took to Instagram to inform her fans about her condition and advise all girls to take good care of their bodies. Talking of an “intense” surgery that the actor underwent, Anusha revealed that she’s lucky to have found the right set of doctors who gave her the best medical care and made sure she was okay throughout the process.

Anusha thanked her team of doctors for their continued support and care and revealed that she’s currently recovering post-surgery. She urged others to get their annual checkups on time for any problems in their reproductive system. She wrote, “Just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading this, to make sure you visit your gynecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety, I’ve been doing that since I was 17 and that’s how I can be so grateful I’m recovering well today.”

What are ovarian lumps?

Lumps are what we in layman's terms call cysts. The ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs in an ovary or on its surface. Ovaries are a part of the female reproductive system. There are two types of cysts – benign and malignant. While the first kind is harmless and dormant, it's the malignant ones that can become cancerous cysts. Most cysts found in our body, in ovaries or elsewhere are benign in nature and don’t cause pain normally.