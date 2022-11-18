All the times Deepika Padukone stunned in Giambattista Valli outfits and dished out major style goals

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently proved her love for OTT outfits as she arrived at an award ceremony on Wednesday in a white tulle skirt and monogrammed shirt designed by Giambattista Valli Paris. Looking every bit stunning, the 'Om Shanti Om' actress posed for the paps and flaunted her all-white ensemble in the best possible way.

As her fans swooned at the gorgeous outfit, we took a moment to compile her best GBV outfits of all time. Scroll to see the gorgeous GBV creations donned by the 36-year-old till date.

Elle Beauty Awards 2022

Donning a beautiful creation from Giambattista Valli Fall 2022 Haute Couture collection, Deepika channelled her inner fairy at the award ceremony and gave us all major fashion goals. To accessorise, she opted for diamond rings and diamond danglers. For her makeup, she opted for a nude lipstick shade, nude smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, and perfectly contoured cheekbones.

Cannes Film Festival 2019

At the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone arrived on the red carpet of the 'Pain And Glory' premiere in a lime tulle creation by Giambattista Valli. She completed her look with a floral turban headband by Emily-London.

MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2019

At the opening ceremony of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2019, Deepika donned an off-shoulder tiered tulle gown by Giambattista Valli, which screamed opulence. The actress opted for minimal makeup and simple hairdo.

Coming to the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Pathaan', which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks the fourth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe.

She is also currently filming for 'Fighter', which has Hrithik Roshan playing the lead role. And, she is all set to make her Telugu film debut with Nag Ashwin's next.