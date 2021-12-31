Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse of her New Year's eve celebration with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood's popular couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi on Wednesday at the Mumbai airport as they headed for a vacation.



On Friday, Alia shared a glimpse of the couple's vacation, presumably amid a jungle.

Alia shared a few pictures on her Instagram account offering a glimpse of Ranbir and her vacation. "Giving 2022 some Hakuna Matata energy stay heart safe...smile..be simple and lover more!!!!! happy new year." with heart and sun emojis, wrote Alia as she shares a series of photos.

In one photo Alia smiled at the camera, in the other Ranbir could be seen sipping a beverage while the other photos were of the animals that the couple spotted on their jungle safari.



Alia did not mention the location of their romantic getaway.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani not tying the knot in 2022

The two earlier this month appeared together to launch the first look of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' in New Delhi. The film is slated to release in the later part of 2022.



Alia will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' which is scheduled to release in theatres on January 7, 2022.