Alia Bhatt re-wears her wedding saree for National Awards, makes a statement on sustainable fashion

Alia Bhatt made a huge statement on sustainable fashion on Tuesday as she re-wore her wedding saree to the National Film Awards. Alia won the Best Actress National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The ceremony took place in New Delhi and the award was conferred by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday, Alia was accompanied by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor for the award ceremony.



The actress looked radiant as wore a white Sabyasachi Mukherjee-designed saree which she had worn at her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. On Tuesday, the actress re-wore the saree, making a statement on sustainable fashion. She wore a white pearl choker and matching studs with the saree and had her hair up in a messy bun with white roses neatly tucked on one side.



As she walked up on stage to receive the award, proud husband Ranbir was seen taking a video of the special moment, sitting in the audience- beaming at his wife.

Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya's Instagram account hailed Alia's choice of outfit for the big occasion and rightfully pointed out that many women in India do re-wear their wedding outfits for special occasions.

Comments on the post were flooded with appreciation for the actress for promoting sustainable fashion.

Pictures and videos of Alia arriving at the awards are circulating on social media. Fans are in love with the star repeating her wedding saree look to collect her National Award.



Alia was the joint winner in the Best Actress category this year. Kriti Sanon too won in the same category for her role in Mimi.