Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes over Paris Fashion Week in a stunning white ensemble, see pics

The Queen is back! Global star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a vision in white as she sashayed down the ramp on Sunday at the Paris Fashion Week.



The Eiffel Tower provided the perfect backdrop as a host of stars congregated in celebration of 'women all over the world' and walked the ramp for the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris, France.



Joining Aishwarya for the event were celebrities like Helen Mirren, Katherine Langford, Amber Heard, Camila Cabello, and many more.





Aishwarya wore a white ensemble as she walked the ramp. She kept her hair open and wore bright pink lipstick and completely owned the stage as walked down the ramp.





At the end of the show, the women took a bow together and Aishwarya cheered along with the rest of them with her hand in Helen Mirren's.

Last week, Aishwarya was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya as they left for Paris. Abhishek has been updating his fans on Instagram with picturesque photos from Paris.

Aishwarya has had a long association with the beauty brand L'Oreal Paris and has represented the bran at the Parish Fashion Week in 2018 and 2019.