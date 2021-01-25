Adele celebrates 10th anniversary of her superhit album, '21'

Adele is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her super hit album '21'. The album gave us soundtracks like, 'Rolling In The Deep', 'Someone Like You', 'Set Fire To The Rain' and 'Rumour Has It', which are still fresh in our minds even after a decade since its release.



Marking the special occasion, the singer shared the monochrome cover of the hit album and added that she still remembers her feelings about 'how she felt' in 2011 and how she is so grateful for fans for making it the smashing hit.

'Hello' to 'Skyfall': 6 classic Adele songs as she preps for another album release



''Well, I never! Happy 10 years old friend,” the singer wrote in celebration on Instagram. “It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it.'' She captioned the post.

Adele's second studio album gained her international success out of UK, with the majority of the tracks becoming household names. Post the release of the album, Adele became the first female British solo singer in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have two number ones from the same album.

Adele reaches divorce settlement with ex Simon Konecki two years after split



'21' is the best-selling album of the 21st century in the UK and was ranked the Greatest Billboard 200 Album of All Time'.



The songstress hasn't released any new album since 2015's '25' but she has confirmed that her next album is on its way. Earlier while hosting, Saturday Night Live in October 2020, she revealed that her album is not finished yet.



"My album is not finished and I'm also too scared to do both. I would rather just put on some wigs - and this is all mine by the way - have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens," she said.