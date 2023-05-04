A queen in making: Princess Charlotte re-wears mom's sweater for birthday photo
Princess Charlotte celebrated her birthday with family and posed in Kate Middleton's blue and white sweater for her annual birthday picture.
Kate Middleton’s sartorial style seems to be brushing on daughter, Princess Charlotte, who celebrated her 8th birthday recently. Turning a year older, the UK royal posed for candid pics that are circulated with the press as part of their annual birthday snaps. In the picture released in the media, the princess can be seen wearing mom’s blue and white striped sweater.
The image was shared on Instagram. In the photo, Princess Charlotte is seen laughing with her dog as she plays with the pet animal in the grass. Charlotte is seen hugging the family’s dog named Orla.
The sweater in question is a soft chevron-style pattern. We had earlier seen Kate wearing the same during a 2020 Zoom call when the royals would do a lot of these virtual calls amid the pandemic.
As for Charlotte, this wasn’t the only picture from her birthday that made it online. The young princess was also seen wearing a pretty white floral sundress in another picture shared by mom.
Apart from her birthday, the royal family is also busy with another important event – Princess Charlotte’s grandfather, King Charles III’s coronation ceremony. It is scheduled for May 6, 2023. Also read: Mumbai Dabbawalas gear up for King Charles' coronation; buy gifts for Britain's monarch
