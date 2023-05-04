A queen in making: Princess Charlotte re-wears mom's sweater for birthday photo

Kate Middleton’s sartorial style seems to be brushing on daughter, Princess Charlotte, who celebrated her 8th birthday recently. Turning a year older, the UK royal posed for candid pics that are circulated with the press as part of their annual birthday snaps. In the picture released in the media, the princess can be seen wearing mom’s blue and white striped sweater.

The image was shared on Instagram. In the photo, Princess Charlotte is seen laughing with her dog as she plays with the pet animal in the grass. Charlotte is seen hugging the family’s dog named Orla. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) × The sweater in question is a soft chevron-style pattern. We had earlier seen Kate wearing the same during a 2020 Zoom call when the royals would do a lot of these virtual calls amid the pandemic.

