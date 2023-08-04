A blessing in distraction? Can ADHD-driven minds excel in workplaces?

When the phrase "employee with ADHD" comes to mind, the image conjured up is often that of a dishevelled whirlwind, consistently arriving late, and perennially missing deadlines. The infamous Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, is saddled with a plethora of misconceptions that breed unjust judgments.

ADHD patients encounter heightened joblessness and a merry-go-round of job transitions, often finding themselves on the sidelines when higher-paying opportunities arise.

Indeed, the neurologically-influenced tendencies of employees can lead to erratic job hops, but is there a way for corporations to cultivate a more sustainable work environment for their valued employees with ADHD?

I’ll admit it. They do cause problems.

The UK's leading research centre in this matter, The ADHD Centre, sheds light on the fact that adults diagnosed with ADHD face approximately 60% higher chances of termination, about 30% increased likelihood of encountering ongoing or chronic employment problems, and are three times more prone to resign impulsively.

These disruptions often stem from a lack of diagnosis: it's essential for more individuals to seek testing if they recognise symptoms.

Moreover, offices are ill-prepared to handle these situations. Instead of terminating or discouraging these employees, it's crucial to acknowledge the unique value they bring to the table: something a neurotypical person may not offer.

We need to switch workspaces up. Try to keep the ADHD workers engaged in their jobs.

“Why don’t you make a list?”

If only people with ADHD had a dollar for everytime they heard this. Conventional advice can be the most counterproductive for some ADHD-affected people and needs to be debunked.

No, they do not need to go to a quieter room, they will snooze.

They do not need a cubicle with lesser distractions, they will go the extra mile to find distractions.

Positive reinforcement is ineffective for ADHD. A neurodiverse brain doesn't speed up with rewards for tasks.

Lists overwhelm; give micro lists like "Proofread Document C" instead of “Finish proofreading.”

Although conventional focusing methods work for some people, these are new alternatives for those who have confined themselves to all sorts of disciplinary methods without any success.

Apart from counselling and medications, employers can use workplace strategies to aid their workers.

Employers involve yourselves

In the realm of ADHD, distractions come in three ways: daydreaming, task-switching, and the “Guys I have an idea!”

Employers and colleagues should watch out for and interrupt the first two but let the third flourish.

Embracing neurodivergence means relishing the out-of-the-box thinking that sparks from them.

For individuals with ADHD to truly excel in the workplace, providing them with a flexible work schedule is a game-changer.

The phenomenon known as "hyperfocus" comes into play, allowing them to unleash their best work, diving deep into a state of intense concentration for hours on end. Hyperfocus cannot be summoned.

By allowing them to work at their optimal time, the probability of their hyperfocus hours aligning with their working hours increases significantly.

Face the music

Most people with ADHD actually need distractions, emphasise on the right ones, to work better.

For example, music distracts some, but helps some others focus: maybe a specific genre or just instrumentals to focus.

It all boils down to one basic concept: if a person with ADHD is bored, they will find it nearly impossible to work because they have no dopamine, the happy hormone.

Brighter and more creatively adorned office spaces wouldn't hurt a single employee, especially ADHD workers.

Sterile environments can lead them to tap out, losing focus and productivity.

ADHD employees need to stop fighting the distractions and embrace the ones that help focus.

Fill their desk with fidget toys, shake their legs as much as they need to, stand if they need to, sit in an area with white noise, whatever it takes to stabilise focus and remain stimulated.

To optimise productivity, they can schedule tedious tasks during times of maximum dopamine release, such as after doing something enjoyable or a fun lunch break.

A flexible work schedule can also play a vital role in completing boring work, as employees can arrive at the office after a stimulating activity, like going to the gym.

With heightened awareness, a joint effort from both employees and companies, and enhanced healthcare support, we can bridge the gap and pave the way for ADHD workers to attain job stability and security.

They think “outside the box”, we just need to let them work outside it too.

