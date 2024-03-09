Miss World 2024: Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszková wins the crown; check out all major highlights

Miss World 2024 winner: The 71st edition of the Miss World pageant made a grand return to India after a gap of nearly 28 years. The much-anticipated grand finale was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai with Karan Johar taking the hosting duties for the night. The competition, themed “Beauty with a Purpose,” featured 112 contenders from around the world vying for the coveted title.

After months of rigorous preparation, dedication and hard work, Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková defeated 111 contenders and emerged victorious as the winner of Miss World. Her journey was marked by perseverance as she honed her skills and showcased her talents on the global stage. Through her determination and passion, Krystyna Pyszková captured the hearts of the judges and audience alike, earning the prestigious title of Miss World. Her victory is a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence and serves as an inspiration to aspiring beauty queens around the world. She was crowned by last year's winner, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland. The crowning moment was emotional and left many teary-eyed.

Here's a glimpse of the crowning moment!

The first runner-up was Yasmin Azaytoun from Lebanon.

Major highlights of the night!

Axelle René, Miss World Martinique, advanced to the Top 40 as a quarter-finalist of the 71st Miss World Festival upon winning the Top Model Competition in a glittering event held at the Aurika SkyCity Mumbai.

Miss Croatia Lucia Begic won the Sports challenge.

Brazil's Leticia Frota won the Beauty with Purpose award. She is the ambassador for the Hansen's Disease cause in her country and internationally. She has done some volunteer work in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the Amazon.

Vietnam's Huynh Phuong won the Multimedia Award.

Contenders who made it to the top 40 were Brazil, Uganda, Ukraine, Nepal, Martinique, Croatia, Vietnam, Botswana, Nigeria, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, England, Lebanon, Tunisia, Belize, Canada, Dominican Republic, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Cameroon, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Gibraltar, Italy, Spain, Wales, Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Turkey.

Top 12 contenders of the coveted event were Brazil, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Botswana, Mauritius, Uganda, Czech Republic, England, Spain, Australia, India and Lebanon.

Top 8 contestants of the pageant included Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, Botswana, Uganda, Czech Republic, England, India and Lebanon.

Neeta Mukesh Ambani was felicitated with the Humanitarian Award recognising her work for social causes.

Making it to the Top 4 were Aché Abrahams (Trinidad and Tobago), Lesego Chombo (Botswana), Krystyna Pyszková (Czech Republic) and Yasmin Azaytoun (Lebanon). India's Sini Shetty didn't make it to the Top 4.

About Miss World Pageant

The roots of the Miss World pageant trace back to a bikini contest held by Eric Morley as a part of the Festival of Britain in 1951. Originally known as the Festival Bikini Contest, the event gained widespread attention from the British press, leading to its rebranding as “Miss World”. The inaugural competition saw Kerstin “Kiki” Hakansson from Sweden crowned as the first-ever Miss World.

Despite its initial controversy over the bikini round, the Miss World pageant continued to grow in popularity, with the BBC airing the competition starting in 1959. The event became one of the most-watched annual programs throughout the 1960s and 70s, solidifying its status as one of the Big Four beauty pageants alongside Miss Universe, Miss International, and Miss Earth.