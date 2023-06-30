6 trends that will shape the Autumn/Winter '23 fashion landscape

As the fashion industry looks ahead to the Autumn/Winter season of 2023, exciting trends are emerging on the horizon. This year, designers will focus more on a harmonious blend of elegance, sustainability, and boldness, paving the way for a season that celebrates individuality and reflects the need for versatility in a person’s wardrobe.

Let's explore the key trends that will shape the A/W '23 fashion landscape. Classic yet chic shirt View this post on Instagram A post shared by MASSHIRO&Co. (@masshiroandco) An adaptable piece of clothing, suitable for all age groups; the classic shirt never goes out of fashion. This A/W season, the classic shirt is expected to take on a more casual approach, catering to a wide range of demographics. Its versatility for both smart and casual occasions makes it a great choice for fashionistas, who want to show the numerous ways it can be styled. Enhance its functionality and adaptability by incorporating elements such as button-front designs and adjustable ties. The feminine blouse View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glow Beauty (@glowbeauty011) With consumers seeking opportunities to dress up again, the feminine blouse emerges as a versatile garment suitable for office, parties, and leisure activities. Look for creative neck details such as fold-over drapes and printed ties with a subtle sheen. Concealed silhouettes and necklines like sweetheart and V-neck add a touch of sensuality and a nod to noughties glamour.

Also read: Gigi Hadid stuns in lace lingerie at Jacquemus S/S 2024 runway in Versailles Layered knits Layering is a timeless technique for fall and winter, and in A/W '23, it takes a cosy twist with layered knits. Chunky knit sweaters, cardigans, and vests become essential pieces for creating stylish and warm layered looks.

(Inputs by Priyanka Pandey, Design Director at Fashinza)

