5 tips that'll help students overcome fear of exam results | Mental Health Awareness Month 2023

Examinations can bring immense stress and anxiety for students, and the period following the exams can be equally daunting and stressful as they wait for the results. The fear of failure, anticipation of disappointing grades, and the pressure to perform well can take a toll on one's mental and emotional well-being. However, it is essential to remember that exam results do not define your worth or future success. By adopting effective strategies, you can overcome exam results stress and navigate this challenging phase with resilience and a positive mindset.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Mr Hitesh Chakraworty, spiritual healer and founder of ISSAR, has shared five tips to help students overcome exam results stress, marking Mental Health Awareness Month. Read on!

1. Practice Visualisation Techniques for Success

Imagining the desired result in a meditative way can help you adopt a positive outlook and reduce stress or anxiety over the results. Here is how you can do this -

Sit in a comfortable position, close your eyes and take deep breaths. Now imagine that the result day has arrived. You are checking your roll number on the website. The website is now taking you to your exam result page and the moment the site loads, you see A+ grades in all of your subjects. Visualise yourself feeling the joy of performing well in class. Stay in the blissful feeling for a few minutes before gently opening your eyes.

2. Practice Self-care

During the waiting period, prioritise self-care to manage stress and maintain a healthy mindset. Engage in activities that bring you joy and help you relax. Exercise regularly so that your body releases endorphins, which helps reduce stress levels. Spend time with your loved ones who provide support and encouragement. Pursue hobbies or engage in creative outlets to divert your attention from exam-related stress. Additionally, practice mindfulness techniques like meditation or deep breathing exercises to centre yourself and find inner calm. Taking care of your physical and mental well-being will improve your resilience and ability to handle stress effectively.

3. Maintain Perspective

While waiting for exam results, it's crucial to maintain a broader perspective beyond the grades. Remember that exams are just one measure of your abilities, and they do not reflect your overall intelligence or potential. Instead of fixating solely on grades, focus on the skills and knowledge you have acquired throughout your academic journey. Reflect on the hard work and effort you put into your studies and the personal growth you experienced along the way. Acknowledge and celebrate your progress, as these qualities are more important indicators of success in the long run.

4. Challenge Negative Thoughts

Negative thoughts and self-doubt can amplify exam result stress. Be aware of your negative self-talk and actively challenge irrational beliefs. Replace self-criticism with self-compassion and remind yourself that setbacks are opportunities for growth. Instead of dwelling on perceived failures, focus on your strengths and previous achievements. Surround yourself with supportive friends and family who can provide encouragement and perspective. Remember that you are not defined by a single exam result and that you have the ability to bounce back from any outcome.

5. Learn from the Experience

Regardless of the exam results, view this period as a learning opportunity. Reflect on your study habits, exam preparation strategies, and time management skills. Identify areas for improvement and develop a plan to enhance your study techniques or seek additional support if needed. The experience of waiting for exam results can provide valuable insights into your strengths and weaknesses, allowing you to make informed decisions for future academic endeavours. Embrace the growth mindset and see every challenge as an opportunity for self-improvement. By learning from the experience, you can better prepare for future exams and approach them with a sense of confidence and resilience.

"Overcoming exam results stress requires a combination of self-awareness, resilience, and a positive mindset. Remember that exam grades do not define your worth or future success. By maintaining perspective, practising self-care, challenging negative thoughts, setting realistic expectations, and learning from the experience, you can navigate the waiting period with confidence and embrace success in your academic journey and beyond," says Mr Chakraworty.

