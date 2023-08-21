6 reasons for dry hair and what to do about it

In a world where hair care is often a cornerstone of personal identity and self-expression, battling with dry hair can be disheartening. From radiant curls to sleek bobs, the texture, shine, and vitality of our hair contribute significantly to our overall appearance. However, before embarking on a journey toward rejuvenated locks, it's crucial to understand the potential causes behind this prevalent hair woe.

Dry and brittle hair is a frustrating and common hair care issue troubling many like you. Factors such as climate, hair care routines, and underlying health conditions can all contribute to parched locks. Here are six reasons for dry hair and some tips on what you can do about it:

1. Lack of Moisture: One of the primary reasons for dry hair is a lack of moisture. Environmental factors like sun exposure, dry air, and wind can strip the hair of its natural oils.

What to do: Use a moisturising shampoo and conditioner specifically designed for dry hair. Consider using a deep conditioning treatment once a week to replenish lost moisture. Also, avoid excessive heat styling and use heat-protectant products when using hot tools.

2. Overwashing: Frequent washing can strip the hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness and damage.

What to do: Reduce the frequency of washing your hair and use a sulfate-free shampoo to maintain the natural oils in your hair. Consider using dry shampoo in between washes to freshen up your hair without stripping it of moisture.

3. Chemical Treatments: Colouring, perming, or relaxing your hair with harsh chemicals can weaken the hair cuticle and lead to dryness and brittleness.

What to do: If possible, limit the use of chemical treatments on your hair. If you do use them, make sure to follow up with deep conditioning treatments and hair masks to minimise damage.

4. Heat Styling: Regular use of hot styling tools like flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers can deplete the hair's moisture, leading to dryness and breakage.

What to do: Reduce heat styling whenever possible and let your hair air dry instead. If you need to use hot tools, apply a heat protectant spray to shield your hair from excessive heat.

5. Environmental Factors: Exposure to environmental pollutants and harsh weather conditions can contribute to dry hair.

What to do: Wear a hat or use a scarf to protect your hair from sun and wind exposure. Additionally, consider using leave-in conditioners or hair oils to create a barrier against environmental damage.

6. Poor Diet and Nutrition: Your hair's health is influenced by your overall well-being, and a lack of essential nutrients can lead to dry, dull hair.

What to do: Consume a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins. Foods such as salmon, nuts, eggs, and leafy greens can promote healthy hair growth and combat dryness.

If you find that your hair remains dry despite trying these tips, consider consulting a professional hairstylist or a dermatologist to determine if there are any underlying medical conditions or specific products suitable for your hair type. Remember, consistency and patience are key when it comes to restoring moisture and improving the overall health of your hair.

(With inputs from Dr Nitin Chhabra, Consultant at Kaya, MBBS, MD DVL)

