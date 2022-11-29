6 powerful self-help books you must read before you turn 30

Our 20s are all about making short-term and long-term goals while living life to the fullest. These are the years we need to introspect and make positive lifestyle changes that can help us live a more meaningful and fulfilling life. And, apart from watching motivational videos of prominent personalities to get a wider perspective on things, we can lean on to self-help books that empower us for the better.

Here're six self-help books I would recommend to every person approaching their 30s.

Books you must read before turning 30

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Steven R. Covey Boundaries: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life by Henry Cloud and John Townsend The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene Letters From a Stoic by Seneca The Power of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale Awaken the Giant Within by Anthony Robbins

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle

This book will help you realise that the present moment is all that we have and we must make NOW the primary focus of our lives. Tolle talks about the source of Chi, creative use of the mind, enlightened relationships, impermanence and the cycle of life in this book.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Steven R. Covey

Most of us ponder - what do these successful and accomplished people do in their lives that set them apart from the rest? Well, this self-help book by Covey answers this exact same question. It tells us about seven habits one can inculcate to be more effective and assertive at workplace, home, and in relationships. It serves up a seven-course meal on how to take control of one's life and solve problems proactively.

Boundaries: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life by Henry Cloud and John Townsend

In a nutshell, the premise of this book is all about taking control of your life, building a wall with a gate and appointing yourself as the gatekeeper. In other words, it's all about creating boundaries that define who we are, who we are not, and what we can accept and cannot accept from others. Most people in their 20s have a really hard time saying 'no' to their friends, family and sometimes, even strangers. This book teaches us the correct way to set healthy boundaries and keep ourselves above the rest.

The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene

For Greene, power is a social game and one must master it to be able to study and understand people in different situations and circumstances. It is a how-to guide that teaches a person to be more powerful and effective in life. It covers a span of more than 3,000 years and includes 48 pieces of wisdom from men and women across a variety of international civilizations that all share a common thread.

The Power of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale

This book elucidates how we can harbour the ability to fulfil our dreams, free ourselves from the chains of hatred, develop a positive attitude, and attain a peaceful mind. And, its sole objective is to help the readers achieve a happy, satisfying, and worthwhile life.

Awaken the Giant Within by Anthony Robbins

This book, 'Awaken the Giant Within' by Tony Robbins, gives the readers some necessary tools that can help inspire change in their life. It helps a person take control of their emotional, mental, financial and physical destiny which we usually find hard to do.

